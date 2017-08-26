TEAM NEWS: Posh unchanged for Northampton derby, Anderson on bench after year out

Peterborough United named an unchanged side for the big derby match against Northampton Town, but there was a surprise inclusion on the bench with Jermaine Anderson making his return after a year out.

Anderson has not featured for Posh since suffering his second major knee ligament injury against Port Vale on September 10, 2016.

The midfielder is currently in the final year of his contract but turned down a new deal in the summer, prompting the club to withdraw its offer.

Centre-back Steven Taylor passed a fitness test on a rib injury earlier this week and starts.

Posh will be hoping in-form striker Jack Marriott continues his run of five goals in two games against a Northampton side second bottom in League One with no points and one goal.

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh has been urged by fans to ditch the three at the back formation, the same shape which Posh have been using to great success so far, but appears to have resisted making a change.

However, Edinburgh has given a debut to Luke Coddington in goal, with David Cornell moving onto the subs bench. Swansea loanee Matt Grimes also makes his first start for the club in midfield.

The home side have not won in 12 matches, going back to last season.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Steven Taylor, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Anthony Grant, Michael Doughty, Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison, Junior Morias, Jack Marriott.

Subs: Conor O'Malley, Andrew Hughes, Danny Lloyd, Idris Kanu, Chris Forrester, Jermaine Anderson, Liam Shephard.

Northampton: Luke Coddington, Leon Barnett, Ash Taylor, Aaron Pierre, Brendan Moloney, Matt Crooks, Matt Grimes, Shaun McWilliams, David Buchanan, Alex Revell, Marc Richards.

Subs: David Cornell, Regan Poole, Daniel Powell, Billy Waters, Joe Iaciofano, Dean Bowditch, Chris Long.

Referee: Roger East