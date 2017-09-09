TEAM NEWS: Miller makes the bench as Peterborough United unchanged yet again for Bradford City clash

Ricky Miller makes the bench for table topping Peterborough United who are unchanged yet again for their League One match against Bradford City.

The Bretton-born striker is in line to make his debut from the substitute’s bench after completing a six match for biting.

Posh are unbeaten in their opening five League One matches, winning four of them, but City have won this fixture in the last two seasons.

Both sides are unchanged for the encounter at the ABAX Stadium, with the visitors starting with ex-Posh player Nathaniel Knight-Percival.

Paul Taylor, who left Posh in the summer, is on the bench.

Bantams striker Charlie Wyke scored a hat-trick in last week’s 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers.

Peterborough United: Jonathan Bond, Steven Taylor, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Michael Doughty, Anthony Grant, Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison, Junior Morias, Jack Marriott.

Subs: Conor O’Malley, Andrew Hughes, Chris Forrester, Jermaine Anderson, Idris Kanu, Danny Lloyd, Ricky Miller.

Bradford City: Colin Doyle, Tony McMahon, Nathaniel Knight-Percival, Matthew Kilgallon, Adam Chicksen, Alex Gilliead, Jake Reeves, Romain Vincelot, Nicky Law, Dominic Poleon, Charlie Wyke.

Subs: Lukas Raeder, Adam Thompson, Paul Taylor, Shay McCartan, Tom Field, Alex Jones, Omari Patrick.

Referee: Keith Stroud