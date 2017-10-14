TEAM NEWS: Give Leo a go in the number ‘10’ role, start O’Malley in goal and pick Danny Lloyd

Have your say

Former West Ham United and Wales star, and Peterborough United youth team coach, Jack Collison believes Leo Da Silva could shine as a number ‘10’ in Grant McCann’s Posh side.

The Peterborough Telegraph started a debate about Posh team selection this week. Here are some selected reader comments as told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

Former Wales star Jack Collison is a big fan of Leo Da Silva Lopes.

Either Forrester or Doughty alongside Anthony Grant. They’d tear the Gillingham midfield apart, who were by all accounts awful last weekend.

@harvey_utp

I’d give Conor O’Malley a start in goal. Jonathan Bond hasn’t done anything wrong, but O’Malley looks a fantastic ‘keeper and he isn’t on loan.

@alex-lucas18

There's been a call to pick goalkeeper Conor O'Malley for the Posh first team.

Jonathan Bond has been largely fantastic. It would be ridiculous to drop him? I’d play Michael Doughty over Leo in the hope he finds some form.

@CrispLevi

I would pick Danny Lloyd over Leo. Alan Hanson always said: ‘you don’t win anything with kids.’

@eddiedixon461

Definitely Doughty over Leo.

@alanposh

4-4-2: Bond, Shephard, Taylor, Tafazolli, Hughes, Maddison, Grant, Forrester, Edwards, Lloyd and Marriott. Lloyd just off Marriott.Unfortunately Baldwin has been very ordinary this season.

@scarboroughsss

4-1-3-2. Bond: Shephard, Taylor, Tafazolli, Hughes: Grant: Maddison, Lloyd, Edwards: Miller, Marriott.

@paul_gauntlett

(4-4-1-1): Bond: Shephard, Taylor, Tafazolli, Hughes: Maddison, Grant, Doughty, Edwards: Leo: Marriott.

@juppy95

Bond, Shephard, Taylor, Baldwin, Hughes, Maddison, Grant, Anderson, Edwards, Marriott, Miller in a 4-4-2 or 4-3-1-2.

@pusfc

Give Leo a go as a number 10. Tell him get into space, demand the ball and be free to run at the opposition without neglecting the tracking back.

@Faugeres34

Leo played the number 10 role many times for Posh youths. And he was very good.

@jackcollison

Wing backs for Posh are last season’s diamond.

@ChestneyS

Gwion is back. That’s vital.

@Poshboyblue