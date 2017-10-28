TEAM NEWS: Doughty and Tafazolli return as Peterborough United seek to topple unbeaten Shrewsbury

Grant McCann makes two changes to the Peterborough United side as they look to return to winning ways after a run of five matches without victory.

The Posh boss has brought back midfielder Michael Doughty and Ryan Tafazolli who are both fully recovered from injury, with the side set to shape up in a 3-5-2 formation.

Posh are facing a Shrewsbury side who remain unbeaten after 15 matches this season and top League One.

The Shrews’ top scorer Stefan Payne remains on the bench, but boss Paul Hirst, who took over a year ago with his side bottom of the division, makes two changes.

Left-back Junior Brown is out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury and is replaced by Omar Beckles. Defender Joe Riley also comes in for Mat Sadler.

If Shrewsbury avoid defeat they will match their club record of 16 matches unbeaten.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Steven Taylor, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Gwion Edwards, Anthony Grant, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Michael Doughty, Andrew Hughes, Jack Marriott, Marcus Maddison.

Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Liam Shephard, Ricky Miller, Danny Lloyd, Idris Kanu, Jermaine Anderson, Callum Chettle.

Shrewsbury: Dean Henderson, James Bolton, Joe Riley, Aristote Nsiala, Omar Beckles, Ben Godfrey, Shaun Whalley, Abu Ogogo, Jon Nolan, Alex Rodman, Carlton Morris.

Substitutes: Craig MacGillivray, Arthur Gnahoua, Lenell John-Lewis, Bryn Morris, Ebou Adams, Christos Shelis, Stefan Payne.