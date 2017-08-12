TEAM NEWS: Bristol Rovers v Posh: Nichols threat to Peterborough United

Have your say

Peterborough United have selected the same starting XI that beat Plymouth in their opening League One match for their game at Bristol Rovers today (August 12).

That means Steven Taylor, Leo Da Silva Lopes and Anthony Grant return to the side after missing the Carabao Cup defeat at home to Barnet. Alex Penny, Danny Lloyd and Chris Forrester drop to the substitutes’ bench.

Former Posh striker Tom Nichols starts for Rovers.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Steven Taylor, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, Anthony Grant, Michael Doughty, Marcus Maddison, Junior Morias, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Alex Penney, Danny Lloyd, Chris Forrester, Idris Kanu, Andrew Hughes, Andrea Borg.

Bristol Rovers: Adam Smith, Daniel Leadbitter, Tom Lockyer, Ryan Sweeney, Lee Brown, Chris Lines, Stuart Sinclair, Liam Sercombe, Billy Bodin, Tom Nichols, Ellis Harrison. Substitutes: Sam Slocombe, Ollie Clarke, Dom Telford, Byron Moore, Marc Bola, Joe Partington, Rory Gaffney.

Referee: Nick Kinseley.

Alan Swann is at the Memorial Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.