SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Why I can’t watch George Boyd any more and other Premier League problems

The Premier League title race is all but over thanks to the excellence of Chelsea and the egos of JurgenKlopp and Pep Guardiola, two managers who believed their own brilliance and hype was enough to overcome appalling defences and hopeless goalkeepers.

But there is still plenty to ponder at Premier League level. Including...

The worst signing of the January transfer window

1) The worst purchase of the January transfer window has already been made.

Stoke City last week paid a reported £15 million for one-time Posh loan striker Saido Berahino.

This is the Berahino who hasn’t played a game of first-team football since September 10 and who hasn’t scored a first-team goal since February 27.

And he appears to be a sulking, spoilt brat. Apart from that it’s a masterstroke by Stoke boss Mark Hughes.

George Boyd (left) playing for Burnley.

2) David Moyes needs to quit as Sunderland manager before he overtakes Eeyore and the Grinch as the most miserable characters in public life. In fact he needs to quit football.

Moyes appears resigned to relegation with Sunderland. His heart doesn’t appear to be in the job any more. Even his attempts to deflect blame onto stingy owners are half-hearted.

Moyes should let someone with more obvious passion and commitment have a go at keeping Sunderland up. Lee Cattermole would do a better job.

3) Did Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe really sacrifice progress in the FA Cup for the chance to lose at Hull and claim a fortunate home draw with Watford?

4) Swansea and Hull have given themselves a chance of avoiding the drop by appointing clear-thinking managers with a plan. It beggars belief that Hull wasted time with Mike Phelan and Swansea wasted time on Bob Bradley.

5) Sam Allardyce must be panicking, and isn’t it great to see? This whinging, referee-baiting, long-ball merchant hasn’t improved Crystal Palace one iota since taking over from Alan Pardew. If he thinks Jeffrey Schlupp, a Leicester City reserve, is the key to staying up he must be back on the pints of wine.

6) Leicester City’s title win truly was a miracle. How did so many average players perform at such a high level for so long? Jamie Vardy is now proving extreme pace is not enough at Premier League level, those who believed Danny Drinkwater should be in the England squad have gone suspiciously quiet, and if donkey defenders Wes Morgan and Robert Huth are both playing in the Premier League next season I will buy a season ticket for Sixfields.

7) Everton manager Ronald Koeman is the one boss currently outside the top six who could one day manage inside it.

8) I can’t watch George Boyd play any more. I prefer to remember the tricky, goal-scoring wingplay from his Posh days. Sean Dyche has turned him into a robotic workhorse in an unwatchable Burnley side.