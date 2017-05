Some Posh stars from yesteryear will be strutting their stuff at the ABAX Stadium on Sunday (May 28).

The Peterborough United Legends will be in action on Sunday night helping to raise money for the Free Kicks Foundation, who will provide the opposition for the former Posh stars. The game gets underway at the ABAX Stadium at 6.30pm.

Entry into the game is by donation with Ken Charlery, Lee Howarth and Worrell Sterling, all iconic players from the 1992 squad, set to be involved.