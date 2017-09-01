Statue of Peterborough United legend Chris Turner to be unveiled

A statue in memory of Peterborough United legend Chris Turner will be unveiled at the club’s stadium in London Road at 3pm today (Friday, September 1) after more than £100,000 was raised in just 18 months.

The unveiling will be open to the public from 1pm with fairground rides and hot food available. Many ex-players and managers from Chris’ years at the club and the statue’s sculptor, Sean Hedges-Quinn, will be in attendance.

The Chris Turner Statue Fund Committee said: “We owe a massive debt of gratitude to supporters of the Chris Turner Statue Fund who have helped us make this dream become a reality. Chris Turner was integral in bringing the city together in his many years as a captain, manager and chairman of the football club and it has been overwhelming that the city has come back together to remember him.”

Chris played 364 times for Posh and managed the club to the second tier of English football for the first time.