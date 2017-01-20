STATUE FUND: Next Peterborough United home fixture will be dedicated to the late, great Chris Turner

Peterborough United’s League One fixture with MK Dons at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday, January 28 has become a designated ‘Chris Turner’ day.

There will be a bucket collection held in and around the ground in aid of the former manager, player, captain and chairman’s statue fund.

Chris Turner.

This currently stands at just over £65,000 which is an incredible amount in such a short time and a testimony not only to the generosity of Posh fans but to their love of Chris.

Club sponsors Mick George have been as generous as ever and agreed to loan us their penalty shoot-out set up which will be positioned just outside the main stand. It will be £1 for 3 shots at various guest keepers.

The Posh players will come onto the pitch for their warm ups wearing ‘Turner 5’ on the backs of their training tops.

Each player and management will sign their individual top and these will be for sale (one price) a day or two after the match.

One of the tops however will be signed by all the squad and management which will be either raffled or auctioned at a later date.

After five minutes of the match the statue fund committee invite all present to join in with a minute’s applause for Turner and at 74 (the year POSH won Division 4) minutes to put their mobile phone torches on.

Hopefully ‘Lights on for Chris Turner’ will be sung to prompt as many as possible to do it.

The bucket collection will continue for a short time after the match.

The Chris Turner Statue Fund Committee would like to thank everyone in advance for their amazing support on the day and over the past year or so.

The dream is getting nearer and nearer to becoming a reality. The statue unveiling will take place on September 1, 2017.

To guarantee an invite to the unveiling please join the CT5 club, membership of which will be closing January 31.

It is only £10 per month (30p per day) and is easy to do via the statue fund website at http://www.thechristurnerstatue.co.uk/about-ct5/