STAT ATTACK: Fergie was manager for most of the 999 Peterborough United wins

Peterborough United chase their 1,000th Football League win when Wigan visit the ABAX Stadium tomorrow (September 23, 3pm).
Here are some stats from a Football League history that started in 1960.
Overall record
P 2630 W 999 D 705 L 926 F3806 A 3512
Home record
P1315 W648 D334 L333 F2276 A 1492
Away record
P1315 W351 D371 L593 F1530 A2020
Biggest wins
9-1 v Barnet (a) 1998
8-1 v Oldham (h) 1969
7-0 v Brentford (h) 2007
7-0 v Barrow (h) 1971
8-2 v Accrington Stanley (h) 2008
Plus five 7-1 wins v Exeter (1961), Aldershot (1961), Mansfield (1966), Aldershot (1981), Ipswich 7-1 (2011).
Teams Posh have beaten the most
1 Colchester 31 times (out of 70)
2 Crewe 29 times (out of 50)
3 Hartlepool 27 times (out of 54).
4 Northampton 26 times (out of 53)
5 Stockport 24 times (out of 58).
most wins in a single season
28 1960-61
28 2007-08
27 1973-74
26 1961-62
26 2008-09
Sequences
Most wins in succession
9 Feb 1, 1992 to 14 March 1992.
Most home wins in suucession
15 Dec 3, 1960 to 28 August 1961.
Most away wins in succession
7 February 2, 2008 to March 11, 2008.
MOST WINS AS MANAGER
138 Darren Ferguson
134 Barry Fry
120 Noel Cantwell
67 Peter Morris
62 Jimmuy Hagan
