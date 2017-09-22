Search

STAT ATTACK: Fergie was manager for most of the 999 Peterborough United wins

Darren Ferguson managed Posh to 138 Football League wins.
Peterborough United chase their 1,000th Football League win when Wigan visit the ABAX Stadium tomorrow (September 23, 3pm).

Here are some stats from a Football League history that started in 1960.

Overall record

P 2630 W 999 D 705 L 926 F3806 A 3512

Home record

P1315 W648 D334 L333 F2276 A 1492

Away record

P1315 W351 D371 L593 F1530 A2020

Biggest wins

9-1 v Barnet (a) 1998

8-1 v Oldham (h) 1969

7-0 v Brentford (h) 2007

7-0 v Barrow (h) 1971

8-2 v Accrington Stanley (h) 2008

Plus five 7-1 wins v Exeter (1961), Aldershot (1961), Mansfield (1966), Aldershot (1981), Ipswich 7-1 (2011).

Teams Posh have beaten the most

1 Colchester 31 times (out of 70)

2 Crewe 29 times (out of 50)

3 Hartlepool 27 times (out of 54).

4 Northampton 26 times (out of 53)

5 Stockport 24 times (out of 58).

most wins in a single season

28 1960-61

28 2007-08

27 1973-74

26 1961-62

26 2008-09

Sequences

Most wins in succession

9 Feb 1, 1992 to 14 March 1992.

Most home wins in suucession

15 Dec 3, 1960 to 28 August 1961.

Most away wins in succession

7 February 2, 2008 to March 11, 2008.

MOST WINS AS MANAGER

138 Darren Ferguson

134 Barry Fry

120 Noel Cantwell

67 Peter Morris

62 Jimmuy Hagan