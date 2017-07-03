SQUAD NUMBERS: Miller to wear number nine for Peterborough United

Peterborough United’s transfer listed players have been given squad numbers.

Michael Bostwick has the number four shirt even though his immediate future could lie away from the ABAX Stadium.

New Posh striker Ricky Miller with manager Grant McCann.

Marcus Maddison (11), Adil Nabi (22), Shaquile Coulthirst (26), Jordan Nicholson (27) and Luke James (29) have all been given squad numbers even though Posh could offload them all.

New goalkeeper Jonathan Bond will wear number one. Other squad numbers for new signings are: Ricky Miller (9), Danny Lloyd (10) Jack Marriott (14), Michael Doughty (20) and Josh Tibbetts (24).

Miller will miss the whole of August after picking up a six-game ban for a biting offence when a Dover player last season.