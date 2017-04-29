SPECIAL FEATURE: The players Peterborough United should keep next season and the ones they should release

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann will tell every member of his playing squad whether or not they are in his plans for the 2017-18 season early next week.

Forward Paul Taylor has already been released, while on-loan midfielder Martin Samuelsen has returned to West Ham.

Is Junior Morias likely to shoot Posh to ptomotion?

On-loan goalkeeper Luke McGee won’t be returning from Spurs with young Jack Rose from West Brom the early favourite to replace him on a permanent basis.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has already stated back-up goalkeeper Mark Tyler won’t receive another playing contract.

Youngsters Lewis Freestone and Andrea Borg, who only signed professional contracts in recent weeks, have not been included.

Here’s who Peterborough Telegraph Posh writer Alan Swann would keep and who he would release . . .

Callum Chettle has shown plenty of promise.

Harry Anderson

The youngster has been a success on loan at Lincoln this season, but he’s been at Posh for a few years now and doesn’t look like breaking into a League One side. I’m not even sure what his best position is.

Verdict: Release.

Jermaine Anderson

Can Posh find a better right back than Michael Smith?

I’m not convinced he will come back the same from two major operations which is a shame as he was looking a top midfielder before the first injury. He deserves the chance to prove himself again though.

Verdict: Keep.

Lee Angol

That pre-season broken leg was a sickener, but he had plenty of opportunities to force his way into a side who have struggled to find a successful strike partnership all season. Not sure the manager fancies him with a lack of pressing his major concern.

Marcus Maddison is out of contract at the end of next season.

Verdict: Release.

Jack Baldwin

I reckon he could do with bulking up, but he’s one of four League One quality central defenders. Excellent attitude.

Verdict: Keep.

Jerome Binnom-Williams

Showed flashes of ability, but a disappointing season as he has the tools to be a fine attacking left-back. Freestone’s emergence won’t help him.

Michael Bostwick needs a new Posh contract.

Verdict: Release.

Michael Bostwick

I’m a bit concerned about the way the chairman dismissed the most consistent performer at the club in his recent Peterborough Telegraph interview. Out of contract at the end of next season so club should be working hard to tie him down.

Verdict: Keep.

Callum Chettle

He looks classy in possession, but work to be done on his defensive skills. Not sure he’ll be a first-team starter next season, but there is potential there.

Verdict: Keep.

Shaquile Coulthirst

He plays with both passion and commitment, but he lacks vision and his decision-making is very suspect. He also rarely scores which is the most important criticism.

Verdict: Release.

Leo Da Silva Lopes

Not sure I see what the chairman and manager see in this youngster. Still time to improve his passing and tackling, but if there really is a £4 million package bid for him, I’d sell him in an instant.

Verdict: Keep (but possibly sell).

Gwion Edwards

Plays with an attacking verve unmatched by the rest of the squad. Posh missed him badly when injured.

Verdict: Keep.

Chris Forrester

Delivered the best individual display of any Posh player this season at Stamford Bridge, but form promptly nosedived. A top League One player at his best, but another who could be used to fund a summer re-build.

Verdict: Keep (but possibly sell).

Anthony Grant

A tough one as he’s a very experienced, cool head, but if Posh want a quick-passing game next season, he’s not an ideal midfielder for them.

Verdict: Keep.

Dion-Curtis Henry

A 40-year old has been employed as a substitute goalkeeper ahead of him.

Verdict: Release.

Andrew Hughes

He’s done well in his first season at Posh, although he could be deemed surplus to requirements with Freestone around and if Bostwick stays. Looks a decent centre-back for League One, even as back-up.

Verdict: Keep.

Brad Inman

His failure to make an impact in his first season is not all down to a horrible injury before a ball had been kicked. Five starts all season is a big concern.

Verdict: Release.

Luke James

No sign of any improvement while on loan at Bristol Rovers this season.

Verdict: Release.

Craig Mackail-Smith

Not a Posh contracted player, but available next season. Still a top lad, but Posh need better if they are serious about a promotion push next season.

Verdict: Don’t sign him.

Marcus Maddison

The most dangerous attacking player in the squad by a country mile. Even when he’s average (which he has been for much of this season) he’s more creative than anyone else. Should get a new improved contract in my opinion.

Verdict: Keep.

Junior Morias

His attitude and demeanour will make him a fans’ favourite. He can give the ball a Bostwick-type thump, but I doubt he has enough to play a part in a promotion-winning squad.

Verdict: Release.

Adil Nabi

His long contract was clearly an error.

Verdict: Release.

Jordan Nicholson

Too frail for League One. A strange signing.

Verdict: Release.

Tom Nichols

He appears to have found the physical side of League One a problem which is a shame because he has ability, but he disappears in games too often.

Verdict: Release.

Michael Smith

Quite possibly one of the players Posh wanted to become a squad leader, but who hasn’t developed as hoped. He’s steady enough, but can Posh do better? I think they probably can.

Verdict: Release.

Mathew Stevens.

Not seen enough of him to make a confident assessment, but he appears to be way off the pace expected by the manager.

Verdict: Release.

Ryan Tafazolli

The commanding centre-back Posh have required for years. A star man when Posh were at their best before Christmas.

Verdict: Keep.

Hayden White

A suspect defender who I would certainly let go unless Steve Evans has improved him markedly while he’s been out on loan at Mansfield Town.

Verdict: Release.