SIGNING NEWS: QPR midfielder moves to the ABAX on three-year deal

Posh have today (June 29) announced the signing of QPR midfielder Michael Doughty.

The news was broken on Twitter by club chairman Darragh MacAnthony, who is in Spain with the players on a pre-season training camp.

He tweeted: “Delighted to announce signing of Michael Doughty from QPR on three-year deal. Superb addition to centre-midfield where there is strong competition now with Chris F, Doughty, Chettle, Leo, Grant and a nearing fitness Jermaine A. Same up front.”

Doughty (24) has had a successful loan spell with Swindon Town in Sky Bet League One and scored against Posh last season in a 2-2 draw at the ABAX Stadium in September. He has represented Wales at Under 21 level and has been attracting the attention of a number of other clubs.

Doughty said: “I had a chat with the manager and knew that this was the place for me. I know what this club is all about having played against Peterborough for a number of other clubs.

“On a personal level, I enjoy playing at the ABAX Stadium and I can’t wait to get started. It was important to get things sorted early, both for me and I think the manager.

“I have experience of playing in this league and it can be a gruelling league. However, teams have shown, like Fleetwood, that you don’t need to be the biggest club in the division to have success. I like the way the team play and that suits my game, but the biggest thing for me is winning, I hate losing, you only have to ask my girlfriend that!

“I have been at Queens Park Rangers a long time and have a lot of friends there, but this felt like the right time for me to make the move and I am looking forward to meeting the rest of the lads and getting started.”