ROUND-UP: Big weekend ahead for City of Peterborough’s leading men and ladies

Have your say

City of Peterborough’s leading men and ladies won’t be able to rest on their laurels despite a glorious day of action last weekend.

Both first XIs beat teams who had topped East Premier Divisions with perfect winning playing records.

City’s men delivered an outstanding first-half attacking display to beat St Albans 2-0, while City’s ladies were winning a seven-goal thriller at Wapping.

It’s great momentum for both teams ahead of big weekends.

The unbeaten men, who are third, two points behind new leaders Bedford, should win their league match at Saffron Walden comfortably enough tomorrow, but they hit the road again on Sunday (November 12) when travelling to Rugby & East Warwicks for a tricky English Hockey Cup match.

The Ladies host mid-table West Herts in a league game tomorrow (2.30pm) and are back at Bretton Gate on Sunday for an English Hockey Cup match against Loughborough Students (12.30pm).

There was a first win at Premier B Division level this season for Bourne Deeping who pipped reigning champions City of Peterborough seconds 3-2 last weekend. Their scorers were Andy Williams (2) and Stuart Biggs.

There was a huge win for March Town who beat Kettering 3-1 in a top-of-the-table clash in Division Three North West thanks to goals from Piers Kitson, David Hodson and Matthew Wallis. March leapfrogged their rivals into top spot.

Spalding thirds are off the mark for the season in Division Six North West after following six straight defeats with a 2-1 win over Leadenham first. James Reston and Alan Charvecius scored the goals.

City of Peterborough Ladies seconds are enjoying a fine season in Division Two North West and made it four wins from six games with a 5-0 success over Wisbech seconds.

Annie Hollis claimed a hat-trick with Nikki Harris and Shelley Broadway also on target.

Bourne Deeping Ladies are top of Division Three North West after a come-from-behind 3-1 win over City of Peterborough thirds.

Their scorers were Izzie Oakley, Carol Murray and Maisie Brownlow.