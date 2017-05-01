REVIEW OF THE SEASON: Tom is top of two Peterborough United charts, but team fell away badly in 2017

Alan Swann’s review of the Posh season will appear in Thursday’s (May 4) Peterborough Telegraph.

But here are some statistics from the 2016-17 campaign.

Posh centre-back Jack Baldwin received two red cards in the 2016-17 season.

Posh fell away badly during the second-half of the League One campaign.

The halfway point was reached after a 1-1 draw against bottom club Coventry City at the ABAX Stadium on New Year’s Eve with Posh in sixth place on 37 points.

But the second-half of the season yielded just 25 points from 23 matches as Posh dropped five places to 11th.

That still represents a two-place improvement on last season, but Posh actually picked up one fewer point.

10 yellow cards and one red for Posh youngster Leo Da Silva Lopes in the 2016-17 League One season.

After losing at Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup on January 8, Posh lost nine of their next 13 League One matches.

Posh picked up just seven points from a possible 36 against the teams who finished in the top six.

Posh scored 62 goals in their 46 League One matches which was 20 fewer than the 2015-16 campaign when the club were the joint-top scorers in the division alongside champions Wigan.

Posh also conceded 62 goals in League One this season which was 11 fewer than in 2015-16.

Posh collected 33 points from 23 home games which was the 15th-best record in League One. Relegated Port Vale picked up more home points (36).

Posh won 28 points on their travels which was the ninth-best record in League One.

POSH NUMBERS Appearances (inc subs, maximum 55): 51 Tom Nichols, 50 Chris Forrester, 48 Marcus Maddison, 47 Paul Taylor, 46 Andrew Hughes, Leo Da Silva Lopes, 45 Michael Bostwick, Luke McGee, 44 Michael Smith, 41 Gwion Edwards, 38 Ryan Tafazolli, 29 Jack Baldwin, 22 Shaquile Coulthirst, 20 Junior Morias, 18 Craig Mackail-Smith, 17 Lee Angol, 15 Jerome Binnom-Williams, George Moncur, Callum Chettle, 12 Brad Inman, Martin Samuelsen, 11 Anthony Grant, 9 Nathan Oduwa, Jermaine Anderson, 6 Dominic Ball, Deon Moore, Hayden White, 5 Ben Alnwick, Ricardo Santos, Mark Tyler, 4 Adil Nabi, Lewis Freestone, 3 Andrea Borg, 2 Mathew Stevens, 1 Harry Anderson, Joe Gormley, Morgan Penfold.

Goals (76 scored): 13 Nichols, 9 Edwards, Maddison, 6 Taylor, 5 Mackail-Smith, 4 Coulthirst, Da Silva Lopes, Forrester, Morias, own goals, 3 Moncur, 2 Tafazolli, Bostwick, 1 J. Anderson, Angol, Baldwin, Ball, Hughes, Samuelsen, Smith.

Red Cards (6): 2 Baldwin, 1 Da Silva Lopes, Forrester, Hughes, Tafazolli.

Most yellow cards: 10 Da Silva Lopes, 9 Baldwin, 8 Bostwick.