REVIEW OF THE SEASON: Cobblers provided the Peterborough United highlights

My personal review of Peterborough United’s season will appear in Thursday’s (May 4) Peterborough Telegraph.

But here are some stats and some personal highlights/lowlights from the 2016-17 Posh campaign.

Gwion Edwards celebrates a memorable Posh goal at Charlton.

Highlights

1 Beating Cobblers at home

2 Beating Cobblers away

3 Beating Cobblers in the last minute

Sheffield United attracted the only gate in excess of 10,000 to the ABAX Stadium all season.

4 Finishing above Cobblers

Lowlights

1 Conceding four in 26 minutes at Bury

2 Chelsea FA Cup tickets fiasco

3 Gwion Edwards’ injury

4 Not playing Cobblers a third time.

Biggest attendances (home)

1 10,258 v Sheffield United

2 9,153 v Northampton

3 7,796 v Notts County

4 6,642 v AFC Wimbledon (Lge One)

5 6,617 v MK Dons (Lgue One)

Biggest attendances (away)

1 41,003 v Chelsea

2 22.590 v Bolton

3 19,555 v Sheffield United

4 17,220 v Bradford City

5 10,551 v Coventry.

Lowest attendances (home)

1 1,696 v Norwich

2 1,793 v MK Dons (EFL Trophy)

3 2,850 v AFC Wimbledon (EFL Cup)

4 4,116 v Shrewsbury

5 4,222 v Oldham

Lowest attendances (away)

1 393 v Barnet

2 2,711 v Fleetwood

3 2,820 v Bury

4 3,243 v Rochdale

5 3,940 v Notts County

Average home attendance (League One): 128,366 in 23 games at an average of 5,581 (15th best in the division)

Best individual display

1) Chris Forrester (v Chelsea)

2) Leo Da Silva Lopes (v Bury, home).

3) Michael Bostwick (v Bolton, home).

4) Gwion Edwards (v Millwall, home).

5) Michael Bostwick (v Cobblers, away).

2016-17 facts

1 10 goals (Tom Nichols) is the lowest total by a Posh top scorer in a Football League matches since 2009-10 when Craig Mackail-Smith also scored 10.

2 For the second successive season, Posh did not have an ever-present player in League One. Last ever-present was Michael Smith in 2014-15.

6 Craig Mackail-Smith scored his 100th Posh goal against Oxford on March 11, 2017, 2,112 days after scoring his 99th against Huddersfield on May 29, 2011.

Best goals

1: Gwion Edwards (v C’Field, home).

2: Marcus Maddison (v Vale, away).

3: Marcus Maddison (v Charlton, home).

4: Gwion Edwards (v Charlton, away).

5: Michael Smith (v Bolton, home).

6: Chris Forrester (v Bury, home).