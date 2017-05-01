Search

REVIEW OF THE SEASON: Biggest wins, biggest defeats, best and worst performances

Posh star Marcus Maddison celebrates his goal against Millwall with team-mates Jack Baldwin (left) and Chris Forrester.

My personal review of Peterborough United’s season will appear in Thursday’s (May 4) Peterborough Telegraph.

Here are some stats from the 2016-17 season as well as some personal highlights/lowlights.

Action from Posh's heaviest defeat of the season against Norwich City in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Biggest wins

5-1 v Millwall (home)

5-2 v Chesterfield (home)

3-0 v Northampton (home)

3-0 v Port Vale (away)

Plus 7 by two goals.

Biggest defeats

1-6 v Norwich (home).

0-4 v MK Dons (home)

1-5 v Bury (away)

0-3 v Bolton (away)

1-4 v Southend (home)

1-4 v Chelsea (away).

Best performances

5-1 v Millwall (home)

2-0 v Charlton (away)

1-0 v Bolton (home)

3-1 v Bury (home)

4-2 v Bristol Rovers (home)

Worst performances

0-2 v Fleetwood (away)

0-2 v Oldham (away)

0-4 v MK Dons (home)

1-5 v Bury (away)

0-1 v Coventry (away)

League 1 doubles (won): 4 v Rochdale (3-1 & 3-2); Bristol R (4-2 & 2-1), Charlton (2-0 & 2-0), Cobblers (3-0 & 1-0),

League 1 doubles (lost): 4 v Bradford C (0-1 & 0-1), Oxford (1-2 & 1-2), Fleetwood (1-2 & 0-2), Sheffield Utd (0-1 & 0-1).

Longest winning run: 5 games: v Bristol Rovers (away), Chesham (home), Barnet (away), Bolton (home), Northampton (away).

Longest unbeaten run: 6 games: v Chesterfield (home), Charlton (away), Notts County (home), Gillingham (home), Coventry (home), Scunthorpe (away).

Longest losing run: 3 games v Millwall (away), Bradford City (away), Oxford (home).

Longest run without a win: 8 games v Norwich (home), Swindon (home), Port Vale (home), Sheff Utd (away), Walsall (home), Shrewsbury (away), Southend (away), MK Dons (home).