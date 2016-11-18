PRICE OF FOOTBALL: Peterborough United chief defends ticket costs

Peterborough United chief exceutive officer Bob Symns has defended the price of match tickets at the ABAX Stadium.

The BBC’s annual price of football survey suggests it’s more expensive to sit down at the ABAX Stadium and watch a match than at most League One grounds.

It’s £26 a ticket on matchday at the ABAX, but Symns points out it’s £3 cheaper if a ticket is purchased in advance.

“There are all sorts of nuances in the facts and figures,” Symns said. “With a discount that is available right up until the morning of the match, we have one of the cheaper tickets in League One.

“We are very conscious of keeping football affordable. There is a lot of money flooding into the Premier League, but by the time it trickles down to League One and League Two level, it isn’t very much at all.

“We take ticket pricing very seriously. We spend three months on it.”

Charlton offer the most expensive match ticket in League One at £35, but they also have tickets available at £20.

Gillingham offer a matchday ticket at £12.

Posh also offer terrace tickets at £18 if purchased in advance. They are £21 on the day.

The Posh pie price of £3.20 is a mid-table price - it’s £4 at Coventry and just £2 at Rochdale - but a cup of tea at the ABAX (£2.20) is only more expensive at Coventry (£2.50).