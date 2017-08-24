PREVIEW: Who will be the next Peterborough United derby hero?

Captain Chris Forrester was last season’s Peterborough United hero at Sixfields.

Here’s what it meant to him and others to have nabbed winning goals for Posh against the old enemy.

Kevin Russell during his time as assistant manager at Posh.

Forrester scored in the last minute at Sixfields in November, 2016: “It was the highlight of my career by some distance.”

Charlie Lee scored the only goal in a home win in March, 2009: “The goal against Northampton will stay with me forever. That goal and the one at Colchester to clinch promotion later that season were the highlights of a very enjoyable time at the club.

“The Northampton game produced the best atmosphere I ever experienced at the club.”

Simon Davies scored the only goal at Sixfields in 1999 with a brilliant long-range strike: “I just lined it up and hit it. It was always going in the top corner and then I just made a bee-line for the fans.

Chris Forrester scores the winning Posh goal at Northampton last season.

“The fact it was the winning goal made it very sweet. It was my first derby match against Northampton.”

Kevin Russell was on target when a loan player at Posh at Northampton’s County Ground in 1990: “I knew it was a big deal for Posh to beat Northampton, but it wasn’t until I came back to the club (as assistant manager to Darren Ferguson) that I realised how big. Fans were still talking about it 15 years later!”

Andy Clarke scored the goal in a 1-0 win at Northampton in 2003: “It was a big moment for me against a former club. They hadn’t seen the best of me when I was there so I was pleased to show them what I could do. It was a big Posh moment for me, just behind a winning goal at Wembley!”

Tom Nichols ended a 13-game goal drought by scoring for Posh in a 3-0 home win over Cobblers last season: “We were all aware what a big game the Northampton one was so to get a goal in front of the London Road End was great for me. I was just so relieved it went in, I don’t even remember how I celebrated!”