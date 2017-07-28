PREVIEW: Transfer-listed Peterborough United pair are in from the cold

Have your say

Transfer-listed Peterborough United pair Adil Nabi and Jordan Nicholson have been brought back in from the cold for tomorrow’s friendly visit to Stamford ACF (July 28, 3pm).

Neither has featured in the Posh pre-season campaign so far this summer.

Jordan Nicholson playing for Posh against Millwall.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed today that winger Nicholson has recently turned down two potential moves, but that midfielder Nabi has attracted very little interest.

Nabi also turned down a Posh offer to buy out the remaining two years of his contract.

Former Stamford player Ricky Miller will skipper a Posh side at the Zeeco Stadium that will also include club legend Craig Mackail-Smith.

New signing Josh Tibbetts will be in goal, while Liam Shepherd, Sam Cartwright, Lewis Freestone, Andrea Borg and Morgan Penfold are included in the squad.

Admission at Stamford is £6 for adults, £4 for concessions with under 15s admitted free of charge.

Posh boss Grant McCann will take a more senior squad of players to League Two side Cheltenham Town tomorrow, a club he played for with great distinction, for the club’s final pre-season friendly.

Admission is £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.