PREVIEW: Tough test for Peterborough United, even in the absence of the £15 million man

Manager Grant McCann is expecting another tough test of the summer when Peterborough United host big-spending Championship side Wolves in a friendly tonight (July 25, 7.30pm kick off).

Wolves paid a club record £15 million for Porto midfielder Ruben Neves in the summer, a transfer that caught the football world by surprise.

However Neves picked up an injury in a weekend defeat at Shrewsbury and is unlikely to feature tonight.

Wolves also purchased former Portuguese Under 21 international Roderick Miranda as well as former Posh defender Ryan Bennett who was released by Norwich City.

Bennett (27) made 100 appearances for Posh after moving from Grismby Town for £500k in January, 2010.

The central defender helped Posh to promotion to the Championship the following season before leaving for Norwich in a £3 million transfer in March 2012.

Posh should be at full strength with the exception of long-term injury victim Jermaine Anderson.

New defender Alex Penny should be fit after missing last weekend’s action because of illness.

McCann might revert to giving his entire squad 45 minutes apiece after most players received 90-minute run-outs in weekend friendly wins at Lincoln and Deeping Rangers.

“Wolves will give us another good test,” McCann stated. “They spent a lot of money in the summer including £15 million on one player.

“We might give our players 45 minutes each.”