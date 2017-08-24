PREVIEW: The best is yet to come from in-form Peterborough United

Manager Grant McCann insists the best is yet to come from his in-form Peterborough United side.

Posh go into Saturday’s derby at Northampton in great form having won their opening three matches of the League One season.

Steven Taylor should be fit to play for Posh at Northampton on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McCann’s men are second in the table even though the manager says they have yet to peak.

“We’ve had a good start, but there is so much more to come from this team,” McCann announced. “We were very good at Bristol Rovers, but we were at 75% when beating Plymouth and at 85% when beating Rotherham last weekend.

“We will get better as the players get more used to playing with other. The formation is not a problem as we practice it every single day in training.

“I’m excited about the season ahead. I’ve been confident since we reported back for pre-season training and nothing I’ve seen so far has shaken my confidence.”

McCann is wary of Saturday’s opponents. He’s expecting next-to-bottom Cobblers to raise their game considerably as they chase a first point of the League One season.

“It could well be our fans are expecting a 5-0 win and their fans are expecting a heavy defeat,” McCann added. “But local derbies don’t work like that. The formbook can be ignored. We will approach this game in exactly the same way as we’ve approached the first three games.

“I believe Northampton have recruited well in the summer. They’ve spent money and they’ve offered some decent contracts. They will be a much stronger team this season when they settle down.

“I don’t expect anything other than a really tough game against opponents who will be desperate to get that first win.

“We must match their commitment and aggression and then impose our game on them.

“We enjoyed the derby results last year. We won them both and we want to experience the same excitement and joy again.

“But anyone thinking we just have to turn up to win is greatly mistaken.”

Posh could name an unchanged side for the fourth League One match in a row after centre-back Steven Taylor passed a fitness test on a rib injury earlier this week.

Posh beat Cobblers home (3-0) and away (1-0) last season.