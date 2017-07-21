PREVIEW: Split squad for Peterborough United’s friendly double header

Have your say

Peterborough United are sending several probable first-team regulars to play a friendly at Deeping Rangers tomorrow (July 22).

Former captain Chris Forrester, new attacking players Danny Lloyd and Ricky Miller, plus stalwart defender Andrew Hughes will all be involved at the Haydon Whitham Stadium (3pm).

Recent Posh signing Alex Penny will play at Lincoln tomorrow.

The bulk of the senior players will be at League Two side Lincoln for another friendly (3pm).

The Deeping squad includes young trialist goalkeepers Jacob Marsden and Henrik Regitnig.

Harrison Burrows, the 15 year-old who came on against Ipswich on Tuesday, is travelling to Lincoln.

Squads:

v Lincoln: Bond, Tibbetts, Baldwin, Penny, Tafazolli, Doughty, Maddison, Da Silva Lopes, Edwards, Morias, Marriott, Hart, Barker, Burrows, Grant.

v Deeping Rangers: Marsden, Regitnig, Hughes, Cartwright, Shephard, Freestone, Forrester, Chettle, Lloyd, Borg, Miller, Penfold, Gurney, Davison, Garner.