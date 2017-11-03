PREVIEW: Rovers believe they can return home having secured an FA Cup upset

Tranmere will adopt a ‘nothing-to-lose’ approach to Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Posh at the ABAX Stadium.

Manager Micky Mellon said: “It’s a tough game for us against a club and players that are established at League One level.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond can play for Posh against Tranmere.

“But we will go down there and make it as tough as possible for them as well. We are travelling full of confidence as we are in good form. It’s a good chance for us to measure exactly where we are as a team.

“We will make sure we play a full part in what is an exciting fixture.

“Every football fan and player should love the FA Cup. We do and there’s been a real buzz about our place this week.

“We’ve watched Peterborough and identified where we think their threats are.

“The teams in the National League are strong and the gap between us and League clubs on a one-off game wouldn’t be massive, because we’re full-time.

“It’s the consistency over a period of time between the players at that level is the area you’ll find there is a bit of a difference.

“But it’s a one-off game, our players will be fired up for it and we’ll give a good account of ourselves and hopefully get a result.”

Posh manager Grant McCann is expected to field a full strength team for the first round tie. On-loan goalkeeper Jonathan Bond has been given permission by parent club Reading to play.

Ticket prices have been slashed for Saturday’s tie.

It’s just £12 for adult admission anywhere in the ground if tickets are purchased in advance. Concession prices have also come down.

There are increases in price for tickets purchased on the day of the game.