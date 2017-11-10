PREVIEW: Ricky won’t be thrown to the wolves, time for Danny and Idris to step up in front of TV cameras, goalkeeper dilemma

Peterborough United won’t throw troubled striker Ricky Miller to the wolves.

The club remain determined to help Miller who faces a court appearance on November 22 to face serious allegations including drink driving and an assault on a police officer.

Idris Kanu is going to be a special Posh talent.

Miller, a summer signing from Dover, will stay away from the club until that court appearance is completed.

Posh boss Grant McCann said: “The club have made a statement which I don’t want to add to, but we will help Ricky through this. He’s away from the club at present. He’s at home.

“Football management is not all just picking teams for a match. Other problems come to your door during the week, although to be fair to this group, they have generally been very good.”

Miller’s absence is a blow to a Posh squad short on strikers with Junior Morias on the injury list until January. Teenager Idris Kanu is yet to score for the club so Danny Lloyd could start a League One match for the first time in Sunday’s (November 12) live televised game against AFC Wimbledon at Kingsmeadow.

Danny Lloyd could start for Posh at Wimbledon.

Posh can’t go into the loan transfer market until January.

First-choice goalkeeper Jonathan Bond is expected to return after missing the last two cup matches, although McCann declined to confirm he would move understudy Conor O’Malley back to the substitutes’ bench.

“Danny Lloyd and Idris Kanu are huge players for us now,” McCann added. “We actually brought Danny to the club as we expected Marcus Maddison to leave.

“Danny enjoyed an exceptional season for Stockport last season playing just off a single striker. He can play that role or play out wide or as a number 10.

“His biggest assets are his pace and enthusiasm. He took his chance well at Cambridge on Tuesday and he’s improving after we gave him a particular training programme to follow.

“Idris is going to be a great asset to our club. People forget he’s only 17 and when he gets that final bit right in and around the penalty area that we work on in training every day he will become a special talent. He works hard enough. He’s in at 7.45am looking for extra training sessions.

“I’m also lucky to have three excellent goalkeepers. Jonathan has been very good as has Conor, while Josh Tibbetts is improving every day. He’s one of the bravest goalkepers I’ve ever seen.

“We’re in for a tough game at Wimbledon, but it’s live on TV and we usually perform well for the cameras. Lyle Taylor is a threat in behind as he’s quick and a good finisher, but as usual we will get a good result if we play to our best.

“We need to repeat the performance we delivered when we beat Shrewsbury in our last League One match. I hope many of our fans come to Kingsmeadow to watch live rather than watch the game on television, That will only help us.”

Posh had sold 333 advance tickets for the game, but fans can pay cash on the turnstiles on Sunday.