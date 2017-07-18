PREVIEW: Peterborough United’s crowd pleasers will all be in action

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann believes a trio of crowd-pleasing strikers remain at the club.

Posh lost last season’s top scorer Tom Nichols to League One rivals Bristol Rovers yesterday (July 17).

New Posh signing Jack Marriott in action against QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But Jack Marriott, Ricky Miller and Junior Morias are all in form and expected to take part in tonight’s (July 18, 7pm kick off) two-hour friendly against Ipswich at the ABAX Stadium.

Marriott, who played his first 60 minutes of the summer in Saturday’s (July 15) 4-2 defeat at home to QPR, started his career at Ipswich.

McCann said: “Jack Marriott looked sharp against QPR considering he’s 90 minutes behind the rest of the players. You can see he has a bit of Craig Mackail-Smith and Conor Washington about him with his pace and workrate.

“Our fans are going to love him and it’s the same with Ricky Miller. Ricky is a joy to have at the club. He loves it here and it shows in the way he plays and trains.

“He’s another the fans will love. He’s banned from the first six games, but we’ve already sorted out reserve team games for him to play on so he keeps his sharpness.”

Miller has scored three times in the summer friendlies, while a Morias’ double against QPR took him to four goals.

Right-back Liam Shephard could miss tonight’s game because of a toe injury. Midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes is trying to shrug off a groin strain.

All available players will be given a 60-minute run out tonight. They will have thri first 90-minute workouts in Saturday’s friendlies at Lincoln City and Deeping Rangers (July 22).