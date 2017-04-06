PREVIEW: Peterborough United players have been set a tough end-of-season challenge

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has set his players a tough end-of-season challenge, but he’s confident they can pull it off.

Following a rough run of form, McCann ordered his players to try and win their final seven matches. Last Saturday’s (April 1) 2-0 win over Charlton at the ABAX Stadium made it two from two as Posh achieved back-to-back victories in League One for the first time since December.

Will Posh manager Grant McCann be celebrating a third successive League One win at Coventry?

Posh appear to have the ideal opportunity to make it a hat-trick of wins when they travel to rock bottom Coventry on Saturday (April 8), but McCann believes it could be a tougher game than the last two.

McCann watched Coventry play at League One leaders Sheffield United last night (April 5), a game they lost 2-0 Coventry are 13 points from safety and will be relegated if they lose to Posh.

“Coventry have been improving quickly,” McCann said. “They probably believe they can still get out of trouble by winning their final few matches and they’ve just reeled off three wins in a row before playing Sheffield United.

“It will be a tough game for sure, but it’s another one we can definitely win.

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli should be back in the squad at Coventry.

“Coventry will be fighting for their lives, but we have shown we are capable of scrapping for victories in the last couple of matches.

“Conditions could suit us as it’s a big pitch and I believe the playing surface has improved lately

“We set the players the challenge of winning the last seven matches and it’s two down with five to go. We’re not getting ahead of ourselves, but the last two performances, with two clean sheets, have been encouraging.”

After travelling to Coventry, Posh play Fleetwood (home) and AFC Wimbledon (away) over the Easter weekend before finishing their home programme against Bristol Rovers (home) and their away season with a daunting trip to promotion favourites Bolton.

Posh should have powerful centre-back Ryan Tafazolli back in the squad at Coventry after a scan on a groin/hamstring problem showed no damage, but he might struggle to get back into the starting line-up as Posh have kept successive clean sheets in his absence.