PREVIEW: Peterborough United have become play-off believers

On-loan Dominic Ball insists the Peterborough United players are starting to believe a League One play-off place is theirs for the taking.

Ball grabbed the first senior goal of his career to seal yesterday’s (February 14) 2-1 win over Shrewsbury at the ABAX Stadium.

Dominic Ball and goalkeeper Luke McGee after Posh beat Shrewsbury 2-1. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

That was a big moment for the 21-year-old central defender, but he believes it was also a big moment for the Posh team.

“It felt like a significant victory,” Ball said.

“We felt good about our game and even at 1-0 down at half-time we felt confident we would turn things round in the second half.

“It’s the best we have played for a while and now it’s important we reach a consistently high standard of performance.

Posh central defender Dominic Ball is a happy man after scoring the first goal of his career against Shrewsbury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We are right in the thick of the play-off battle. We will drop points before the end of the season, but so will every other team.

“The teams who are the most consistent will finish in the top six.

“Six points from the last three games is satisfactory especially as there was a game against Sheffield United in there.

“I was thrilled my first goal was such an important one. It was a big moment for me and I want a few more before the end of the season.

“We feel like our form is coming back. We have a solid base at the back, we have a strong midfield and we’ve started to score goals again.

“The lads are starting to believe they will make the play-offs.

“Against Shrewsbury we showed the value of staying patient.

“The teams below us will try and frustrate us when we play them so it’s important to have the belief the goals will come.”

Posh start a run of six consecutive games against teams in and around the play-off positions at Walsall on Saturday (February 18).

It promises to be a decisive spell in the Posh push for the play offs.

After the Walsall match, Posh play Southend (home, February 21), Rochdale (home, February 25), Millwall (away, February 28), Bradford City (away. March 4), Oxford (home, March 11).