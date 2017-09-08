PREVIEW: Peterborough United are ready to pass their biggest test

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann insists his team are ready to pass their biggest examination of the season.

Top-of-the-table Posh host last season’s losing League One play-off finalists Bradford City at the ABAX Stadium tomorrow (September 9).

Idris Kanu has recovered from an ankle injury.

McCann has no doubts they will provide the toughest opposition of a campaign that has so far yielded four wins and a draw from five matches, form that sealed the League One manager-of-the-month award for August for McCann and the player-of-the-month prize for six-goal striker Jack Marriott.

“It was a very good August,” McCann stated. “Not just for me and Jack as our awards are a reward for the whole club from the entire playing squad to my coaching staff.

“It’s good for the club to be recognised in such a way, but our focus now is on a very tough September programme starting with a game against a very good Bradford side.

“There is no doubt this will be our toughest game of the season. Bradford were excellent last season and deservedly beat us twice, but we are a much better side now.

“We will be closer to them this season, but they will still be one of the best sides in League One so we have to be prepared for whatever they throw at us.

“I don’t think they will change the way they play just because they are playing us. We will have to match the considerable energy they have in their side and make sure we cause them problems.

“As always our preparation has been 95% about making sure we do our jobs and 5% on what the opposition do. We are thorough in our due diligence, but if we get our game right we will give every side a game in this division.

“But we are also guarding against over confidence. When you start well there is a danger of thinking you’ve got it cracked and the training intensity can drop off. That won’t happen with us.

“I have told the players I am not interested in complaints of mental or physical fatigue and I’m not interested in little niggles. We are six games into a season, not 40.”

McCann is expected to name the same starting line-up for the sixth League One game in a row tomorrow even though main summer signing Ricky Miller is available for the first time this season after completing a six-match suspension.

Miller is expected to be on the substitutes’ bench with teenager Idris Kanu, who has recovered from an ankle injury, or Danny Lloyd stepping down.