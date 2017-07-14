PREVIEW: New striker could be on view at the ABAX in two-hour friendly

Peterborough United fans could get a first glimpse of new striker Jack Marriott in tomorrow’s friendly with Championship side QPR at the ABAX Stadium (July 15, 3pm).

Marriott, a summer signing from Luton Town, and midfielder Harry Anderson are both expected to make their first appearances of the season after recovering from slight injuries.

Michael Doughty will play for Posh against his old club.

Posh have scored nine goals in two friendlies without Marriott, albeit against non-league opposition.

Former Posh striker Conor Washington is expected to be in the QPR squad. Posh will include midfielder Michael Doughty, a player signed from QPR last month.

Posh midfielder Gwion Edwards faces a late fitness test.

Posh and QPR have agreed to play a 120-minute match split into four 30-minute periods.