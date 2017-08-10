PREVIEW: McCann keeps the faith

Have your say

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann won’t be panicked into changes in personnel or playing formation.

One bad result against Barnet in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (August 8) had fans clamouring for the abandonment of McCann’s preferred 3-4-1-2 system.

Steven Taylor should be recalled by Posh at Bristol Rovers.

But McCann said: “I have great faith in my players and I have great faith in the way I want to play.

“We did look more dangerous when we switched formations for the second half againt Barnet, but I have the players who can make 3-4-1-2 work.

“We’ve only played two games and we played very well in the first of them.

“We made changes for the Barnet game, but it was a sluggish start by the players and not the system that caused us problems.”

Posh opened their League One campaign with a 2-1 home win over Plymouth last weekend before losing 3-1 to League Two side Barnet in the cup.

Posh travel to Bristol Rovers for their first away game of the season on Saturday (August 12).

It’s expected McCann will name the same starting XI he picked for the Plymouth match for Saturday’s game at the Memorial Stadium.

Midfielder Anthony Grant and right wing-back Leo Da Silva Lopes will probably be recalled at the expense of Chris Forrester and Danny Lloyd, while experienced centre-back Steven Taylor will be recalled for Alex Penny.

“Tuesday night has been dealt with,” McCann. “It’s gone now and we move forward.

“Bristol Rovers away is a tough game, but we will be ready.”