PREVIEW: McCann believes momentum is on Peterborough United’s side

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has urged his players to carry the momentum from a bright second half display against Southend into tomorrow’s (October 21) tough League One fixture at Scunthorpe.

A strong second-half showing capped by striker Jack Marriott’s 10th goal of the season earned Posh a point at Roots Hall on Tuesday (October 17) and halted a run of three League One defeats in a row.

Posh star Marcus Maddison in action at Southend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McCann was encouraged by that 45-minute performance and wants more of the same tomorrow, particularly from young midfielders Jermaine Anderson and Leo Da Silva Lopes.

It’s likely Marcus Maddison will again play up front alongside Marriott. Midfielder Michael Doughty and versatile defender Alex Penny are available after recovering from injuries.

“We were very good in the second half at Southend,” McCann insisted. “We moved the ball quickly. We were playing one and two touch football and we created enough chances to have won the game.

“We need to carry that form into a very tough game on Saturday. Scunthorpe are strong with many threats, but then we are the same.

Posh midfielder Michael Doughty should be back in the squad for the Scunthorpe match.

“We pleyed with lots of energy at Southend. Leo and Jermaine were very good in midfield. Leo has had an excellent last game and a half, while Jermaine looked better the longer the game went on at Southend. The pass he played to Gwion Edwards just before our goal was proof of what he offers us.

“Leo’s best position is central midfield, but he did very well for us as a right wing back early in the season.

“I like Marcus in an advanced position. He is clever as he runs between defenders and he is quick enough to run in behind. Jack likes playing with him and they could be a very dangerous partnership. Jack has 10 goals by the middle of October which is a great effort, but we need more goals from other areas, from midfielders and from set-pieces.

“Michael Doughty should be available at Scunthorpe which is a bonus. He was a key player when we were winning games at the start of the season.

“Scunthorpe are passing the ball more this season so it should be a good game of football.”