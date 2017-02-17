PREVIEW: Maddison could become the best player in League One

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann believes Marcus Maddison can become the best player in League One.

The talismanic 23-year-old has become something of a ‘Marmite’ figure at the ABAX Stadium this season. He’s lauded by many fans for his creativity and goal-scoring ability, but he’s also criticised by many supporters for his attitude and theatrics during a game.

Marcus Maddison in action for Posh against Shrewsbury.

McCann admits he’s held conversations with Maddison about his demeanour during matches.

“I first spoke to Marcus about his game last summer,” McCann stated. “Abilty-wise he has everything, but he doesn’t help himself with his demeanour during games sometimes.

“I told him it’s only thing stopping him playing at the top end of the Championship. It’s all that’s holding him back from being seen as the best player in League One.

“As he gets older and wiser I’m sure he will realise this.

Posh youngster Harry Anderson could be back in action soon.

“But he is what he is and there is no denying he’s one of the most important players we have. He’s a threat with the ball as he shows with the number of goals he scores and the chances he creates for others.

“I can understand why fans get frustrated with him, but I find it hard to knock what he’s actually done for the club. I can tell you opposition managers rate him highly.

“I took him off at half-time on Tuesday, but he had still created three good scoring chances in his time on the pitch.

“I had a chat with Antonio Conte after we played Chelsea in the FA Cup and he had similar issues with Eden Hazard. Hazard, like Maddison, is great on the ball, but doesn’t always want to know when he’s out of possession. It’s all about finding ways to accommodate those players.”

Maddison could be under pressure for his starting place from Paul Taylor at Walsall tomorrow (February 18). Taylor set up both goals in Posh’s 2-1 win over Shrewsbury on Tuesday after replacing Maddison.

Posh have no fresh injury concerns. Broken-jaw victim Michael Bostwick is 10 days away from a return, while Harry Anderson should resume training next week.