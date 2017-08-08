PREVIEW: Maddison a doubt as Peterborough United seek a long cup run

A Carabao Cup run is high on the list of Peterborough United priorities this season.

Posh host League Two side Barnet in a first round tie at the ABAX Stadium tonight (August 8, 7.45pm) and manager Grant McCann will resist any temptation to tinker with a winning side.

Idris Kanu (left) should be involved for Posh against Barnet.

Posh beat Plymouth 2-1 in their League One opener on Saturday (August 5), although star attacker Marcus Maddison is believed to be one of two players who left that game with a knock which stopped them training yesterday.

“We have use pre-season to get ready for three tough games in the opening week,” McCann said. “The lads are buzzing and looking forward to the game.

“We want a good cup run. This is an important match. Every player in the squad is champing at the bit to get a start.

“We do have a couple of players with knocks from the Plymouth match which we are monitoring, but we have a very strong squad now so we will have a good side on the pitch no matter what.

Former Posh player Shaquile Coulthirst is in the Barnet squad.

“Barnet drew their opening game and played very well when they switched to a 3-5-2 formation in the second-half.

“They have threats, but so do we and hopefully ours will outweigh theirs.

“We’ve had a good start to the season, but we can’t dwell on the opening game. It’s gone now and won’t mean much if we lose to Barnet.

“I’ve told the players not to read the comments after Saturday’s game because the opposite will be said if Barnet beat us.

“The crowd was good on Saturday, but to keep the fans coming back we have to perform well and win matches.”

Seventeen year-old striker Idris Kanu is again expected to feature in tonight’s match after making his debut against Plymouth as a second-half substitute.

McCann confirmed the allegation of spitting by an opponent made by Posh star Marcus Maddison after the Plymouth match is being dealt with internally.

Barnet should have former Posh players Ricardo Santos and Shaquile Coulthirst in their squad this season, but star striker John Akinde is an injury doubt.

Saturday’s attendance of 7,662 - swollen by 1300 visiting fans - was beaten only twice in League One matches at the ABAX Stadium last season for the visits of Sheffield United and Northampton.

The tie will be completed tonight. There will be extra time and penalties if required.

Admission prices have been reduced for the game. Matchday prices are £15 adults, £10 seniors (over 60s) and under 22s, £5 for under 18s