PREVIEW: Jack is not all right for second friendly

New striker Jack Marriott will again miss out when Peterborough United travel to Nuneaton for a friendly this evening (July 11, 7.30pm).

Marriott missed Saturday’s 4-1 win at St Albans with a muscle injury and he will now have to wait for this weekend’s (July 15) home friendly with Championship side QPR for his debut.

Manager Grant McCann will again employ two separate 11s for 45 minutes apiece.

“It will be another good test for us,” McCann said. “Like at St. Albans we will try and give every player 45 minutes. It is all about fitness at this stage of the season.

“We will mix the players a bit so it isn’t the same XIs that are on duty and have a look at one or two things in the game.”

Harry Anderson and Jermaine Anderson are the other notable absentees for a game against National League North opposition.

Posh midfielder Callum Chettle will play against his old club.

Admission is £10 for adults, £3 for under 17s with under 11s admitted free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult. Fans do have the option of switching to a seated stand, which will see a £2 increase on each price class.