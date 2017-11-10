PREVIEW: It’s time to make a run at the top six

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann insists his team are well placed to make a run at League One honours.

Posh return to League action at AFC Wimbledon on Sunday (November 12) in ninth place, but just two points behind fifth-placed Scunthorpe.

Danny Lloyd has a great chance of starting against Wimbledon.

It’s the start of a busy November spell which also includes home games against Blackpool (18th) and Portsmouth (21st) and away trips to Rochdale (25th) and Charlton (28th).

Posh also have an FA Cup replay at Tranmere next Wednesday (November 15th).

Both Sunday’s game and the FA Cup tie will be shown live on national television.

“We’re in a good position on the whole,” McCann stated. “We’re still in two cups and if we won our game in hand we would be fifth in the league.

“I’m confident we will be in even better shape at the end of the month. We can cope with four midweek matches in a row as we are a fit team.

“There won’t be much time to work with the players on the coaching front, but we will get right to the point in training.

“We will get the gameplans and send out the messages that work the best for us.

“One of the most difficult issues at this club is keeping on an even keel.

“We tend to either receive a lot of praise for winning or we hit rock bottom when we lose.

“It’s my job to get the balance right. I keep saying it, but I have a good group of players here this season who can succeed because they keep doing the right things.

“With such a heavy schedule there could be chances formany members of the squad

“If those players who come in perform well they will stay in the side.”

Posh are expected to recall first choice goalkeeper Jonathan Bond for Sunday’s trip to the Kingsmeadow Stadium despite the fine form shown in the last two matches by understudy Conor O’Malley.

But Danny Lloyd is expected to retain his place up front after getting a rare start in Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy win at Cambridge United.

Striker Ricky Miller is unavailable for selection, while Junior Morias remains on the injury list. Idris Kanu will likely stay on the substitutes’ bench.

“It’s another important game for us,” McCann added. “We have two games in a row live on television now and we usually play well in those.”