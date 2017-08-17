PREVIEW: Hold on to your hats for a thrill-a-minute ride with Peterborough United

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann reckons the club’s fans are in for a thrill-a-minute League One campaign.

McCann is excited with the way his positive side is shaping up after two wins in their opening two League One matches.

Posh striker Jack Marriott with the match ball after his hat-trick at Bristol Rovers.

That 100 per cent record will be tested by a powerful Rotherham side at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (August 19), but McCann has confidence in his players following a superb 4-1 win at Bristol Rovers last weekend. A hat-trick from Jack Marriott and a first Posh goal for Steven Taylor delivered a result that made the rest of League One stand to attention.

“We are full of confidence and raring to go after last week,” McCann stated. “We are definitely stronger and more dynamic with better characters.

“We now have the pace up top we didn’t have last season and we have shored up defensively.

“I have fancied Jack Marriott as a player ever since he left Ipswich a couple of seasons ago,

Steven Taylor celebrates his goal for Posh at Bristol Rovers.

“He is very quick, he can finish and he works hard for the team.

“I was surprised he didn’t play more for Luton last season, but it made me realise we had a great chance of getting him.

“What I really like about him is how level-headed he is. He’s a great lad, very down-to-earth and typical of the sort of character I have in this season’s squad.

“His finishing was excellent last weekend. The hat-trick was a reward for the hard work he put in for the team in the previous two games when he didn’t score. “Our statistics from last weekend show he and Junior Morias made more sprints than any other players in the team. They both sprinted flat out for over 300m apiece in total.

“I knew there were concerns that Steven Taylor might be exposed for pace playing on the right side of a back three, but he has so much experience and knowledge, he has coped easily so far. Of course it was a great win and it’s encouraging to make such a good start, but it is only a start so we won’t be getting carried away.”

“Rotherham will be one of the better teams in the division though so we will have to play to a similar standard to beat them.

“But what a game it should be. I’m excited by it and by the fixtures coming up as we have Northampton, Doncaster, Bradford City and MK Dons one after the other.

“They are all big games. It should be the start of a thrilling season.”

*Posh have just single seats left for the short trip to local rivals Northampton on August 26, although Cobblers may hand over some unsold hospitality tickets as well.