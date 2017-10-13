PREVIEW: Former favourite out to cause a shock

Former London Road favourite Gaby Zakuani wants to add to recent Peterborough United woes tomorrow (October 14).

Zakuani returns to the ABAX Stadium with his struggling Gillingham team desperate for just a second win of the League One season.

Gillingham are wary of Posh striker Jack Marriott.

The 31 year-old accepts it’s a tough ask for the goalshy Gills. He’s not surprised by Posh’s strong start to the season, but two defeats in a row for Grant McCann’s men gives him hope a shock result could be on the cards.

“Peterborough are always among the favourites for League One,” Zakuani stated. “They clearly have good players and a good manager, but this division is tough and the fact Peterborough lost at Oldham when they were bottom of the league should give us hope.

“We’ve actually done okay defensively, but scoring goals has been a problem. It’s vital for us to score the first goal as we know we can defend a lead.

“I’ve enjoyed it here so far. It was a shame to see the manager who signed me (Ady Pennock) leave, but things can change quickly in football and the club is still in good hands.

“I’ve played okay. I was Gillingham’s player of the month for August and I feel fit. I was away with DR Congo last weekend so missed our game with Portsmouth, but I expect to get back into the side. I’d be disappointed not to, especially for this fixture. I came back with Northampton last season and the reception was fine.

“There was some banter, but it was more playful than hurtful. I’m looking forward to the game when we will have to keep an eye on Jack Marriott.

“I don’t know a lot about him. I don’t think I’ve played against him, but he’s scoring goals regularly so he’s one to watch.

“We’re coming for three points though. We need them.”

Zakuani is a veteran of over 400 career appearances, 253 of them for Posh.

He could still appear at the 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia, but his DR Congo side need to win their final game next month and hope group rivals Tunisia lose theirs.