PREVIEW: Deeping hope to make some Posh new friends

Deeping Rangers hope to become the second club of Peterborough United fans after they clash in a prestigious pre-season friendly at the Haydon Whitham Stadium tomorrow (July 22, 3pm kick off).

Rangers boss Michael Goode’s side are expected to challenge for United Counties Premier Division honours this season after a second-place finish in the 2016-17 campaign.

Action from Deeping Rangers' friendly win at Netherton. Photo: David Lowndes.

“It’s a great fixture for us,” Goode enthused. “It might not include all of the Posh first team, but it’s always a great challenge to come up against full-time professional players who train every day.

“We will play our usual good style of football and I hope the people of Deeping, as well some Posh fans, come down and watch the match.

“If they like what they see they’ll hopefully come back again for some of our league games.”

Goode has retained his squad from last season with the exception of Tom Waumsley who has joined Yaxley. He has signed Sleaford pair, defender Charlie Ward and striker Brad Hockin as well as locally-based Michael Simpson, a top-class midfielder at non-league level before taking a year out of the game.

Goode added: “A number of Premier Division clubs have invested heavily in the the playing side this season.

“We finished runners-up in the league and in two cups last season so we want to go one better in one of those competitions and we want a decent run in the FA Vase.

“The club is in a healthy position, but we will always make developments on and off the pitch sustainable.

“We have built a new hospitality suite for this season which will hopefully generate income and we have re-formed our under 18 midweek team which will hopefully provide a supply line of players for the future.”

Deeping beat Peterborough Premier Division side Netherton United 2-1 in a friendly last weekend with goals from Scott Mooney and David Burton-Jones.

They won 2-0 at Bourne on Tuesday with Mooney and Tom Smith on target.

The Jack Hogg Memorial Shield between Peterborough Premier Division leaders Peterborough Sports Reserves and PFA Senior Cup winners ICA Sports takes place tonight (July 21, 7.30pm) at Yaxley FC.

SELECTED FIXTURES

Friday July 21, Jack Hogg Memorial Shield - ICA Sports v Peterborough Sports Reserves (at Yaxley FC). Friendly - Stamford AFC v Mansfield.

Saturday July 22 - Blackstones v Eynesbury, Boston Town v Spalding United, Deeping v Posh XI, Fakenham v Yaxley, Holbeach v St Andrews, Peterborough Northern Star v Frimley Green, Peterborough Sports v King’s Lynn.