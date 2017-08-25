PREVIEW: Bond will relish Cobblers test

On-loan Posh goalkeeper Jonathan Bond hasn’t played that many first-team matches in a six-year career, but he’s played in plenty of big ones.

Don’t therefore expect the 24 year-old to be in any way over-awed by a fierce local derby in front of passionate fans at Sixfields on Saturday.

In-form Posh goalkeeper Jonathan Bond. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Bond, who has been outstanding in his first four games for Posh, has been made aware of how big a game this is, but he insists an in-form team will relish rather than worry about a huge occasion.

“We’ve talked about this game all week,” Bond admitted. “As soon as the Rotherham match was over, it’s been drummed into us how important this fixture is to everyone connected with the club.

“But when we get to the ground on Saturday we will treat it just like any other match.

“We will be disciplined, we will know our gameplan and we will try and execute it. If we get the football right on the pitch it won’t matter that it’s a derby match.

Posh goalkeeper Jonathan Bond is a happy man after a debut victory against Plymouth. Photo: JoeDent/theposh.com.

“I’m looking forward to it. I made my debut for Watford in the Championship in front of live TV cameras and I’ve played at the Etihaad a couple of times and at Stamford Bridge in cup ties so I’ve been involved in a few big games.

“I’ve enjoyed the start we’ve made and I’m happy with how I’ve played, but there’s still a lot of football to come.

“It made a big difference to me to join the club in pre-season. I’ve been on loan before but never joined a club in the summer. It’s been crucial getting to know the players before the season started. As a result I feel really comfortable in this side.

“Rotherham were the best side we’ve faced so far. They were the first team who appeared to be as motivated as us. They were strong and physical, but we defended very well.

“After we took the lead with 15 minutes to go I expected us to come under pressure, but I didn’t have a save to make in that time. All I did was kick the ball clear.

“I was pleased with the close range save in the first-half which was probably the best I’ve made this season, but I don’t like to dwell on what’s already happened. I’m just thinking about the next game which happens to be a big one.”

Bond is on loan from Reading, initially until January. He has also spent time on loan at Bury and Gillingham.