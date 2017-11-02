PREVIEW: Be wary of a team 54 places lower in the English football ladder

Have your say

Peterborough boss Grant McCann insists there is no chance of his side taking non-league Tranmere Rovers lightly in their first round FA Cup tie at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (November 4).

On paper it’s a home banker as Posh are 54 places above Rovers in the English football ladder.

Posh manager Grant McCann.

But McCann believes Micky Mellon’s side are a much better team than their current 14th place in the National League would suggest.

“They have a squad full of experienced players with plenty of Football League matches between them,” McCann stated.

“They will be well organised by a good manager and they have two strikers who have goals in them.

“Tranmere have suffered a slow start in the National League, but they have started to hit form and I expect them to be promotion candidates again this season.

Posh defender Alex Penny has recovered from the illness that kept him away from the ABAX Stadium last weekend.

“We won’t be underestimating them. It’s a big match for us as we enjoyed our FA Cup run last season and we want to go on another one.”

Posh struggled their way past lowly non-league team Chesham United in the first round last season.

They then beat League Two Notts County in a replay before bowing out at Premier League champions Chelsea in the third round.

Posh made close to half a million pounds from last season’s FA Cup run, money that is crucial to lower league clubs.

There is therefore no chance of McCann fielding a weakened team against Tranmere.

Striker Junior Morias remains the only injury absentee. Defender Alex Penny missed last weekend’s win over Shrewsbury because of illness, but has now recovered.

“My strongest possible team will play against Tranmere,” McCann added. “I want us to play well and entertain obviously, but FA Cup ties are all about winning and getting through to the next round.

“We didn’t play well when we beat Chesham last season, but no-one remembered that when we were walking out at Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea in front of a packed house.”

Ticket prices have been slashed for Saturday’s tie.

It’s just £12 for adult admission anywhere in the ground if tickets are purchased in advance. Concession prices have also come down.

There are increases in price for tickets purchased on the day of the game.