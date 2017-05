PRE-SEASON: Peterborough United add League Two side to friendly programme

Peterborough United will play League Two side Cheltenham Town at the LCI Rail Stadium in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 29 (3pm).

Posh boss Grant McCann used to play for Cheltenham who are now managed by former Posh manager Gary Johnson.

Former Posh boss Gary Johnson (right) with chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Posh are also playing a friendly at Stamford AFC on that day.

Posh pre-season schedule

Saturday, July 8 v St Albans (away).

Tuesday, July 11 v Nuneaton (away).

Saturday, July 15 v QPR (home).

Tuesday, July 18 v Ipswich (home).

Saturday, July 22 v Deeping Rangers (away).

Tuesday, July 25 v Wolves (home).

Saturday, July 29 v Stamford AFC (away).

Saturday, July 29 v Cheltenham (away).