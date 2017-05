PRE-SEASON: Peterborough United add Championship clubs to friendly programme

Peterborough United have arranged home pre-season friendlies with Championship clubs Wolves and Ipswich.

Ipswich visit the ABAX Stadium on Tuesday, July 18 for a match that will be split into two 60-minute halves.

Wolves are the visitors to the ABAX on Tuesday, July 25.

Posh also tackle Championship side QPR in a home friendly on Saturday, July 15.

Full pre-season fixture

Tuesday, July 11 v St Albans (away).

Saturday, July 15 v QPR (home).

Tuesday, July 18 v Ipswich (home).

Saturday, July 22 v Deeping Rangers (away)

Tuesday, July 25 v Wolves (home).

Saturday, July 29 v Stamford AFC (away).