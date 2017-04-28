PRE-SEASON: Local summer friendlies for Peterborough United

Peterborough United have arranged local pre-season friendlies at Deeping Rangers and Stamford AFC.

Posh will play United Counties Premier Division side Deeping at the Haydon Whitham Stadium on Saturday, July 12 and then tackle Stamford of Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern League at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday, July 29.

Posh will also travel to National North side Nuneaton Borough for a summer friendly on Tuesday, July 11.

Posh are investigating the possibility of playing two friendly matches in Scotland or Ireland this summer.