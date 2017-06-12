PRE-SEASON: Bargain prices to watch Peterborough United in the summer

Peterborough United are offering attractive admission prices for their three home summer frendlies against Championship clubs.

Posh host Conor Washington’s QPR on July 15, Ipswich Town on July 18 and Wolves on July 25.

Season ticket holders can gain gain admission to each match for just £8 or watch all three fixtures for the price of two, just £16

It’s £5 per game for seniors/under 22s or £10 for all three matches, £3 a game for under 18s or £6 for all three games. Under 12s will be admitted free of charge.

Non-season ticket holders can also purchase all three games at a discounted price – the adult price is £25, seniors/under 22s is priced at £20 with under 18s at £12.50. Under 12s will pay just £2.

If supporters wish to pick and choose which games in pre-season to watch, the in-advance price on adult tickets will be £10. The adult, senior citizen and under 22 price rises by £2 on the day.

Supporters can enjoy the action from the Executive Suite where the non-member price is £15 with members admitted for £12 (adults). Tea/coffee and match day programme are included in the price.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

Season ticket holders’ seats will be reserved until 5pm the day before each match. The Motorpoint Stand and London Road Terrace will be closed for the home friendlies.