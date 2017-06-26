PRE-SEASON: All systems go at Peterborough United for operation promotion

Operation promotion from League One has already started at Peterborough United.

The players returned for pre-season training on Friday (June 23) and looked sharp and trim. The players are back at the training ground for two further days before flying to Spain for a warm weather training camp on Wednesday (June 28).

Posh striker Junior Morias at pre-season fitness training. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Gwion Edwards, one of the starts of last season before an injury cut short his campaign, said: “It was a tough session on Friday, but we were all given our individual fitness programmes to follow at the end of last season and it looks like everyone has stuck to them.

“The lads look fit. Junior (Morias) has obviously been working hard all summer and we are all raring to go. We want to get stuck into the season and make up for the dip in form that cost us in the second-half of last season.

“Individually I just want to score goals and create goals and that should help the team towards their aim which is obviously promotion.”