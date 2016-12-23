POSH TICKETS: Peterborough allocation for Chelsea FA Cup tie sold out

Peterborough United have sold its full allocation of tickets for the FA Cup 3rd round tie against Chelsea.

Excited Peterborough United fans formed a large queue at the ABAX Stadium this morning (Friday, December 23) as they tried to claim priceless tickets for the big FA Cup tie at Chelsea.

Supporters who attended the replay against Notts County on Tuesday had their first chance to buy tickets from 9am for the third round tie at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, January 8.

The queues were compounded by a fault in the club’s computer system meaning they were unable to purchase tickets online.

In a statement the club said: “Peterborough United would like to apologise to those supporters who were unable to purchase tickets online this morning for the FA Cup Third Round tie at Chelsea.

“After the switchover at 9am this morning, some fans already in the online queue before 9am were not given access due to a technical fault.”

The club confirmed all tickets were sold out at around 1pm today.