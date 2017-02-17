Posh shut stand for Southend match due to lighting problems

Peterborough United are shutting the Motorpoint Stand for the match against Southend on Tuesday (February 21).

The club said the decision was taken due to unforeseen electrical (lighting) problems beyond the club’s control,

Posh are working alongside Peterborough City Council to rectify the issues and emergency work will be carried out.

Upcoming fixtures on Saturdays will not be affected.

Season ticket holders and supporters who have already purchased tickets for the stand for Tuesday night’s game are asked to contact the box office to relocate their tickets by calling 01733 865674 option 2, or by emailing tickets@theposh.com.

The club said it is endeavouring to contact everyone affected by this closure and would like to apologise for any inconvenience this short notice may have caused.