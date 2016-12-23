POSH PREVIEW: One glass of red wine only for players on Christmas Day

Posh players will be allowed to drink alcohol on Christmas Day - but the limit is one glass of wine only.

The side entertain Gillingham in a League One match on Boxing Day but manager Grant McCann has given his squad Christmas Day off.

Players and fans celebrate Gwion Edwards' goal against Notts County. Picture: David Lowndes

“It’s never enjoyable to have to go in and train on Christmas Day. It’s important for the players to spend Christmas Day with their families,” said McCann.

“I trust the players to look after themselves. They can have one glass of red wine with their dinner - but one’s the limit.”

McCann went on to say that there’s a ‘special vibe’ about Boxing Day games and is expecting a good crowd.

“There’s always a buzz on Boxing Day and the players are really looking forward to it.

“Hopefully the fans who were there the other night for the Notts County game will come back to support us.

“I know they’re all looking forward to Chelsea but the only focus for me and the players is the Gillingham game.

“And it will be a tough one. I watched them against MK Dons and they looked good. They have a very good manager and they have strengths. But they also have weaknesses and it’s up to us to exploit them.

“The Christmas period is always important. We have two home games - against Gillingham and Coventry - and we want the maximum six points so we can go to Scunthorpe in the new year on a high.”

McCann has a fully fit squad to choose from for the match with Lee Angol, Marcus Maddison and George Moncur all returning to the fold after suspension and injury.

“When you have three players like that coming back you know you’ve got a strong squad,” said McCann.

Paul Taylor came off against Notts County with a hamstring problem but McCann believes he’ll be fit for Monday’s game.

“I think Paul will be fine. We caught it early enough and knowing Paul a tight hamstring won’t keep him out.

“I’m really pleased on the injury front. We’ve got a couple of tired bodies but we’ll be all guns blazing come Boxing Day.

“And the players know they need to perform week in week out to stay in the team. Everyone is fighting for their place and that’s great.”