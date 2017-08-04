POSH PREVIEW: Captain Jack wants to be another John Terry

Have your say

New captain Jack Baldwin will look to John Terry for inspiration and ideas as he prepares to lead Peterborough United into the 2017-18 campaign.

Baldwin (24) has succeeded Chris Forrester as Posh skipper and he is determined to make a success of his new role.

John Terry in action against Posh in the FA Cup last season.

Leading by example from the front will be key to Baldwin’s tenure with the armband.

He’s also keen to be in charge of a tight-knit squad who all pull in the same direction.

Baldwin has already been seen protecting team-mates in a fiesty pre-season friendly with QPR and he’s hosted a barbecue for the first-team squad and their families in a well-received pre-season bonding move.

“We have a squad full of characters,” Baldwin stated.

“People like Anthony Grant and newboys Danny Lloyd and Ricky Miller are full of life so I’m confident team spirit will be very good this season.

“But if there are problems that need sorting out, I won’t shirk my responsibilities. We’ll deal with it in the dressing room.

“When I was growing up I looked up to John Terry in particular.

“He went to the same school as me so I’ve always followed his career.

“What he achieved as a player and as a captain is inspirational. He’d done far more in the game than me at my age, but I’d love to experience some of the success he has enjoyed.

“There’s never any harm in aiming high.

“The squad have been a pleasure to be involved with all summer. Pre-season training has been good, the trip to Spain went well, and I’m looking forward to a successful season.

“I’m proud to be named captain, but I’m not taking anything for granted as far as team selection is concerned.

“I still have to earn the right to be picked on form.

“I still have to prove every week I’m worth my place in the team.

“We have signed some good players and competition for place is very strong.

“I’m a talker on the pitch anyway so that part of the job shouldn’t be a problem.

“We didn’t finish last season well, but as far as I’m concerned we all start on a clean slate this time around.

“We want to stamp our mark early on League One.”